ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $38.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.63.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

