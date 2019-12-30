ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the business services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
ABM Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. ABM Industries has a payout ratio of 36.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ABM Industries to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
Shares of NYSE ABM opened at $38.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.41. ABM Industries has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.63.
In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $182,400. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.94.
ABM Industries Company Profile
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.
