Short Interest in First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Grows By 5.9%

First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 111,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
Shares of THFF opened at $45.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Financial has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $629.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.91.
First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.56 million. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of First Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Financial by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in First Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in First Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. 55.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.
First Financial Company Profile
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments
Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.