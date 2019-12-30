TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Short Interest Update

TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 28th total of 3,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 10.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPIC shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on TPI Composites from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on TPI Composites from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $650.14 million, a P/E ratio of 231.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $32.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.30.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.19). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $383.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. TPI Composites’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,975,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,826,000 after purchasing an additional 748,204 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 1,551.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 563,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after purchasing an additional 529,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 117.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,325,000 after buying an additional 355,033 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in TPI Composites by 18.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,253,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 761,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 341,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

