T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the November 28th total of 5,760,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 935,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 446,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,260,006.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,802,701 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,953,135,000 after acquiring an additional 626,119 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 8,042,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $882,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,887,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,785,000 after buying an additional 16,791 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,902,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $217,408,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $202,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61,388 shares during the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $112.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.77.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $122.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $126.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

