Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Village Super Market has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $23.70 on Monday. Village Super Market has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $32.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $340.88 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.40.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Dividend History for Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

