Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the November 28th total of 13,310,000 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $30.29 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.66.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRIP shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Consumer Edge started coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.40.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 136.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 402.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,072 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 114.5% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,887 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

