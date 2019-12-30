Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Short Interest Update

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 508,400 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the November 28th total of 546,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

TPCO stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.14. Tribune Publishing has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.42). Tribune Publishing had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of Tribune Publishing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $308,633.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc bought 184,500 shares of Tribune Publishing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,176,859 shares of company stock worth $14,581,729 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Tribune Publishing in the second quarter worth $33,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Publishing by 51.9% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

