Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Issue $0.79 Quarterly Dividend

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7925 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Ventas has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Ventas has a dividend payout ratio of 221.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Ventas to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.3%.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of VTR opened at $57.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.12. Ventas has a 12 month low of $54.59 and a 12 month high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Capital One Financial downgraded Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ventas to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.57.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.