Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Declares $1.16 Quarterly Dividend

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 10th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Air Products & Chemicals has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 36 years. Air Products & Chemicals has a payout ratio of 56.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products & Chemicals to earn $10.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD opened at $235.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.12. Air Products & Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $153.63 and a fifty-two week high of $241.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.88.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.