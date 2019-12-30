SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Raises Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.885 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 156.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.9%.

NYSE SLG opened at $92.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $93.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.07.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

