Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Independence’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Independence has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

IHC stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The stock has a market cap of $626.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.22. Independence has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.17 million for the quarter. Independence had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 7.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Independence from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Ronald I. Simon sold 1,000 shares of Independence stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $40,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

