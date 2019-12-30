Short Interest in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Expands By 10.4%

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the November 28th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,247,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 475.7% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 36.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE alerts:

TTWO stock opened at $124.47 on Monday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $135.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.79.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.