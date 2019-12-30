Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Expands By 10.0%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the November 28th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 432,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

TSEM opened at $24.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $13.57 and a one year high of $25.15.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $312.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSEM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.57.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

