Elrond Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.99 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $12.95 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Elrond has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Elrond token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00192794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.01339357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elrond launched on March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 18,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,584,166,667 tokens. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance, Dcoin and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

