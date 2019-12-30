CEEK VR (CEEK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,148.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 34.3% higher against the dollar. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.28 million and approximately $1,148.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, RightBTC, IDEX and Coinsuper.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.34 or 0.06051419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001229 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Coinsuper, LATOKEN, RightBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

