WavesGo (WGO) Hits Market Cap of $102,438.00

WavesGo (CURRENCY:WGO) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One WavesGo token can now be bought for about $0.0136 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. In the last week, WavesGo has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. WavesGo has a market capitalization of $102,438.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of WavesGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WavesGo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00192794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.01339357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WavesGo Profile

WavesGo’s launch date was April 23rd, 2017. WavesGo’s total supply is 7,527,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,527,127 tokens. WavesGo’s official Twitter account is @gowavesgo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for WavesGo is medium.com/@wavesgo . WavesGo’s official website is www.wavesgo.com/wgo.html

Buying and Selling WavesGo

WavesGo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WavesGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WavesGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WavesGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WGOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WavesGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WavesGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.