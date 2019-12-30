Hi Mutual Society (HMC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.00

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Hi Mutual Society has a market cap of $2.73 million and $20.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. During the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $445.34 or 0.06051419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

HMC is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io . Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

