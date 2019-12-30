DEEX Achieves Market Cap of $687,530.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last week, DEEX has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $687,530.00 and $1,982.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00032507 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003893 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000727 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000126 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

