Pesetacoin Price Tops $0.0013 (PTC)

Pesetacoin (CURRENCY:PTC) traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. In the last seven days, Pesetacoin has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pesetacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Pesetacoin has a market cap of $185,384.00 and $2.00 worth of Pesetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00586165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009792 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Pesetacoin Profile

PTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2014. Pesetacoin’s total supply is 140,153,104 coins. The Reddit community for Pesetacoin is /r/officialpesetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Pesetacoin is pesetacoin.info . Pesetacoin’s official Twitter account is @oPesetaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pesetacoin

Pesetacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pesetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pesetacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pesetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

