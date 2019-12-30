Nuggets Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $553,946.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nuggets token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00192794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.01339357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

