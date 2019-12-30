Fantasy Sports (DFS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.00

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $39,202.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038277 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.34 or 0.06051419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00029869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00036597 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DFSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.