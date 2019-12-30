Rupaya (RUPX) Trading Up 67% This Week

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 69.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. During the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 67% against the U.S. dollar. Rupaya has a total market capitalization of $21,932.00 and $23.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rupaya coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,812.25 or 2.55618206 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000557 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00021906 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rupaya Coin Profile

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,095,247 coins and its circulating supply is 60,909,283 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rupaya is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Rupaya Coin Trading

Rupaya can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

