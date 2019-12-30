Q DAO Governance token v1.0 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $19.00 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 26.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 76.4% higher against the dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $19.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be bought for about $18.06 or 0.00246236 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00192794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.01339357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,190 tokens. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

