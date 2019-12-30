Parkgene 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 79.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. During the last week, Parkgene has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a total market cap of $86,734.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00192794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.57 or 0.01339357 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00025494 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00123960 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene . Parkgene’s official website is parkgene.io . The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GENEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.