Wild Beast Block Tops 1-Day Volume of $10.00 (WBB)

Wild Beast Block (CURRENCY:WBB) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. In the last seven days, Wild Beast Block has traded 13% higher against the dollar. Wild Beast Block has a market cap of $2,917.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Wild Beast Block was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Beast Block coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.14 or 0.00586165 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011062 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009792 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Wild Beast Block Coin Profile

Wild Beast Block (CRYPTO:WBB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2015. Wild Beast Block’s total supply is 181,919 coins. Wild Beast Block’s official Twitter account is @WildBeastBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wild Beast Block’s official website is wbbos.com

Wild Beast Block Coin Trading

Wild Beast Block can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Beast Block directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Beast Block should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wild Beast Block using one of the exchanges listed above.

