Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $28.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

OFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

NYSE:OFC opened at $29.40 on Friday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $159.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 54.73%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $30,036.91. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,913.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick purchased 1,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $29,999.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,971,724.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,748 shares of company stock valued at $135,074. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFC. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 18,725 shares during the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 811,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

