Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zscaler Inc (NASDAQ:ZS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zscaler’s earnings. Zscaler reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full-year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $93.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zscaler from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Zscaler from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.11.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $45,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,854 shares of company stock worth $771,301. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,739,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,224,000 after purchasing an additional 655,847 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,614,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,257,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 440,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zscaler by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,939,000 after purchasing an additional 64,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 711,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,560,000 after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.34% of the company’s stock.

ZS stock opened at $47.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $61.59. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -396.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company's flagship services include Zscaler Internet Access solution that connect users to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

