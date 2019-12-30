Brokerages Anticipate Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Clearfield Inc (NASDAQ:CLFD) will announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clearfield’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. Clearfield posted earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearfield will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Clearfield.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.65 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 5.37%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

In related news, Chairman Ronald G. Roth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $62,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,233,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,322,541.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 58.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,214 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Clearfield by 137.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Clearfield by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clearfield by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,652 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clearfield by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. Clearfield has a fifty-two week low of $9.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.65.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.