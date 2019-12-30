Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Receives $70.63 Average PT from Analysts

Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.63.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America downgraded Glaukos from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Glaukos by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,825,084 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,462 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,618,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,432,000 after buying an additional 150,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $191,753,000 after buying an additional 79,930 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 8.1% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,178,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,844,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after acquiring an additional 13,698 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GKOS opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.57 and a beta of 1.66.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

