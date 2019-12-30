Analysts Expect Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Will Announce Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Analysts expect that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.63. Restoration Hardware posted earnings of $3.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full-year earnings of $11.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $11.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $14.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. Restoration Hardware’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $228.00) on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.58.

Shares of RH stock opened at $214.87 on Friday. Restoration Hardware has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $243.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $161.70.

In other Restoration Hardware news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total value of $1,744,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Belling sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.47, for a total value of $729,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,395.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,288 shares of company stock valued at $87,581,347 over the last three months. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

