Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Compass Point

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) was upgraded by stock analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a $340.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lendingtree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lendingtree in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $370.42.

TREE stock opened at $294.39 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a 12 month low of $211.11 and a 12 month high of $434.94.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.26 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lendingtree will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Horan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.82, for a total value of $182,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,488.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Lendingtree by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 85 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Lendingtree in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Lendingtree by 1,293.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 99.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

