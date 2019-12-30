Brokerages Set OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) Price Target at GBX 492.50

Shares of OneSavings Bank PLC (LON:OSB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 492.50 ($6.48).

OSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) target price (up from GBX 480 ($6.31)) on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSavings Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 432.60 ($5.69) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 394.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 368.39. OneSavings Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 312.80 ($4.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 461 ($6.06).

In other OneSavings Bank news, insider Andy Golding sold 250,000 shares of OneSavings Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.76), for a total value of £1,095,000 ($1,440,410.42).

OneSavings Bank Plc operates as a specialist lender and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. The company operates through two segments, Buy-to-Let/SME and Residential Mortgages. It offers fixed, notice, easy access, and regular savings products, including ISAs. The company also provides buy to let and commercial mortgages, as well as development loans to small and medium sized developers of residential property; first charge, second charge, and shared ownership residential mortgage loans; and personal and secured loans, as well as funding lines to non-bank finance companies secured against portfolios of financial assets, principally mortgages and leases.

