Brokerages Set Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Target Price at $25.75

Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Omeros in a research note on Friday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $131,600.00. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,213.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Omeros by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 32,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omeros by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 2.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 76,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.65. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Omeros’s revenue for the quarter was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Omeros will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

