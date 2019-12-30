Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $64.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.29.

RPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 8,088 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $447,589.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,507.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 65,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,910,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,588 shares of company stock valued at $7,187,765 in the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rapid7 by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,256,000 after buying an additional 400,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,918,000 after purchasing an additional 710,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,782,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,095,000 after purchasing an additional 216,413 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 310,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,407,000 after purchasing an additional 361,259 shares during the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.71 and a beta of 1.24. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $66.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.11 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.