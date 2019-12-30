Brokerages Set Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target at $31.55

Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.55.

Several research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 21,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $31.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.76. Kraft Heinz has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $48.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

