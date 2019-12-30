Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives $10.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 88,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

