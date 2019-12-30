Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives $10.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.
In other Lexington Realty Trust news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $314,373.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 0.84. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.26.
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $81.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.
Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile
Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.
