Analysts Set TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Target Price at $42.73

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.73.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL opened at $48.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.34. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average is $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). TAL Education Group had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $936.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,017,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452,556 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. now owns 2,269,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,525 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 296.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,963,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in TAL Education Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,601,000 after acquiring an additional 948,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,929,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.