Brokerages Set Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) PT at GBX 24.25

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 24.25 ($0.32).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.28) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

Shares of LON:BSE opened at GBX 11.60 ($0.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. Base Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 10.12 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 16.50 ($0.22). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 11.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 12.86. The company has a market cap of $143.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. The company produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. It primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.