Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Receives $30.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on MG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at $3,172,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,138,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 151,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at $1,870,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 126,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at $902,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MG opened at $13.86 on Friday. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $400.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $192.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Set Kraft Heinz Co Price Target at $31.55
Brokerages Set Kraft Heinz Co Price Target at $31.55
Lexington Realty Trust Receives $10.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Lexington Realty Trust Receives $10.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages
Analysts Set TAL Education Group Target Price at $42.73
Analysts Set TAL Education Group Target Price at $42.73
Brokerages Set Base Resources Limited PT at GBX 24.25
Brokerages Set Base Resources Limited PT at GBX 24.25
Mistras Group Inc Receives $30.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Mistras Group Inc Receives $30.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Tech Data Corp Receives $112.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages
Tech Data Corp Receives $112.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report