Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) Receives $30.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Mistras Group Inc (NYSE:MG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on MG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 5,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,682.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the third quarter valued at $3,172,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 2,138,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 151,334 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at $1,870,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mistras Group by 23.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,596,000 after buying an additional 126,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mistras Group in the second quarter valued at $902,000. 56.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MG opened at $13.86 on Friday. Mistras Group has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $400.76 million, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $192.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

