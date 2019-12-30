Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) Receives $112.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of TECD opened at $143.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.21. Tech Data has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $145.25.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tech Data will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tech Data news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth about $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

