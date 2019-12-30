Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $33.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Kornit Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 7.72. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Kornit Digital had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $49.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Kornit Digital by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 4.3% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 31,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 13.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

