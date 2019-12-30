Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Receives $6.61 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.61.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,031,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 14,954.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,966,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 625,987 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Crescent Point Energy by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,465,499 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after acquiring an additional 855,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.46% of the company’s stock.

CPG opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $4.76.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $582.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.91 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

