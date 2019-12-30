Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $765.03

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 765.03 ($10.06) and last traded at GBX 761.54 ($10.02), with a volume of 138759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 756 ($9.94).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 728 ($9.58) to GBX 704 ($9.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Redrow from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 711 ($9.35) to GBX 707 ($9.30) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redrow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 696.60 ($9.16).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 679.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 603.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

In other Redrow news, insider John F. Tutte purchased 28,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £24,859.12 ($32,700.76). Also, insider Graham Cope sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 664 ($8.73), for a total value of £996,000 ($1,310,181.53).

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

