BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Approximately 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BJRI shares. CL King started coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.38.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 321,809 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1,832.8% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 237,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 225,435 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 105.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 333,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,788,000 after acquiring an additional 150,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $37.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $717.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

