Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the November 28th total of 1,720,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 337,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt sold 7,864 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $192,274.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,804.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,770 shares of company stock worth $986,969 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $887,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,225,000 after acquiring an additional 686,501 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,959,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,189,000 after acquiring an additional 57,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATSG opened at $23.59 on Monday. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $366.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATSG. ValuEngine upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Transport Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.