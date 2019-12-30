Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) Increases By 14.5%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the November 28th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc (NASDAQ:BCOW) by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of BCOW opened at $10.77 on Monday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.03%.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans.

