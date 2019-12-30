Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the November 28th total of 4,000,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of BHF opened at $39.49 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $29.74 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.11. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 25.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,820,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,593,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,451,000 after purchasing an additional 436,557 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3,835.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,764 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $19,980,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 518,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,979,000 after purchasing an additional 115,081 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.