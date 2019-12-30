bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,610,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the November 28th total of 8,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 15.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total value of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,697 shares of company stock valued at $249,271 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 18,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $88.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.40. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.56% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on BLUE shares. Evercore ISI downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on bluebird bio from $171.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush upgraded bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.56.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

