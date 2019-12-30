Short Interest in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) Grows By 8.0%

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 698,400 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the November 28th total of 646,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,180 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Concrete Pumping has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBCP. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.