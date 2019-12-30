Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the November 28th total of 5,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total transaction of $6,291,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,000 shares of company stock worth $19,055,060. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,371 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $281,577,000 after purchasing an additional 147,769 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 13.5% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 14.3% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 28.1% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,206 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.9% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.
Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.
Several analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Broadcom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $350.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.
Broadcom Company Profile
Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.
